Biocon Biologics allowed emergency use of CytoSorb in critical covid-19 patients

“DCGI approval for emergency use of CytoSorb for critical covid-19 patients is an important example of how industry and regulators are working in tandem to urgently provide physicians and patients with new treatment options in the fight against covid-19. CytoSorb will be an important addition to the Indian medical community’s arsenal against the deadly coronavirus," Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was quoted as saying in a release.