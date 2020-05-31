Biocon Biologics starts clinical trial of drug for severe covid-19 complications

NEW DELHI: Biocon Biologics India has started clinical trials of its novel biologic itolizumab for treating cytokine storms, which is one of the leading causes of death among critical covid-19 patients.

The novel biologic was launched by the company in 2013 for treating plaque psoriasis. The company is now repurposing the drug for prevention and treatment of covid-19 complications after seven years of post-marketing safety data.

The subsidiary of Biocon Ltd has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for clinical trials of itolizumab in patients with covid-19 complications, Sandeep Athalye, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Biocon Biologics, told Mint in a statement.

“We believe that the unique mechanism of action could help prevent and treat CRS or ‘Cytokine storm’ seen as a complication of COVID19 that is responsible for the morbidity and mortality in these patients. The clinical trial has been initiated at multiple hospitals in Mumbai and Delhi," Athalye said.

He said results of the study are expected by middle of July.

Under the phase 2 trial, 30 moderate to severe covid-19 patients will be divided into two groups randomly. One group will be given just supportive care as per the institution’s standard.

The other group will be given 1.6 mg/kg dose of itolizumab through intravenous infusion every two weeks if the patient can tolerate it and if the patient shows signs of improvement, as per data on the government’s clinical trial registry.

Biocon had in-licensed itolizumab from Cuba-based Centro de Inmunología Molecular, or Center of Molecular Immunology, in 2006 and started developing the monoclonal antibody for autoimmune diseases.

In 2013, the company received a DCGI approval for the drug after successful clinical studies including a Phase 3 study in plaque psoriasis, and it launched the product under the brand Alzumab.

The company said itolizumab trial is crucial considering that cytokine storms are one of the leading causes of mortality among patients with severe covid-19.

Cytokines are signalling substances, such as interferon, interleukin, and others, which are released by the immune system in response to a viral activity. It has been observed that the novel coronavirus infection, in certain cases, causes an overproduction of cytokines, which can lead to excessive inflammation, organ failure and death.

Biocon Biologics had last week received approval from DGCI for emergency use of device CytoSorb to reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines levels in critical covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care unit (ICU).

The emergency use of CytoSorb is allowed for treating critical covid-19 patients who are 18 years and above. The licence will be effective until the pandemic has been brought under control in the country.

In April, the company had received the US Food and Drug Administration’s authorisation for emergency use of CytoSorb in patients with covid-19.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via