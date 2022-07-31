Biocon exploring treatment to curb monkeypox spread

It is also awaiting regulatory approvals for launching Insulin Aspart, a new product for diabetic patients in India, said Tambe. “We have been in the insulin business since 2004 when the company launched its first recombinant human insulin in India. And that really transformed the landscape for treatment of diabetes. Before that insulin had to be imported from Europe. That was a big burden for many diabetics in the country. Over time, we added so many products to our portfolio and today our recombinant human insulin is sold in over 40 countries. We have also added several analogues. Basal Insulin analogue, which is used once a day, glargine, is now approved in 60 countries. Last year, we were able to reach over 5 million patients across the globe. A new product, Insulin Aspart has been approved by 40 countries with the approval in Europe. We are now looking for regulatory nod in India and the US," Tambe said.

