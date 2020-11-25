Subscribe
Home >Science >Health >BioNTech, Fosun start Phase II trial of covid-19 vaccine in China
BioNTech is also working with US pharma giant Pfizer on the vaccine and the partners said last week they were hoping to win approval in the US and Europe this year

BioNTech, Fosun start Phase II trial of covid-19 vaccine in China

1 min read . 02:46 PM IST Ludwig Burger , Reuters

The vaccine, known as BNT162b2, will be tested on volunteers at the Jiangsu Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention to assess safety and immunogenicity, eyeing future approval in China

FRANKFURT : BioNTech and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday they would launch a Phase II clinical trial of BioNTech's experimental COVID-19 vaccine in China.

The vaccine, known as BNT162b2, will be tested on volunteers at the Jiangsu Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention to assess safety and immunogenicity, eyeing future approval in China, the two companies said in a statement.

BioNTech is also working with US pharma giant Pfizer on the vaccine and the partners said last week they were hoping to win approval in the United States and Europe this year after trial results showed the compound had a 95% efficacy rate and caused no serious side effects.

