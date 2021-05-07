Biotech startup reports early cancer detection breakthrough

“We can early-detect all types of cancer, even before tumour formation, from a simple blood test. It’s also the first prognostic test for cancer in the world," Tzar Labs chief executive officer (CEO) Ashish Tripathi said in a telephone interview. “Not only can we tell you you don’t have cancer, but we can also safely rule out the risk of cancer for the following year if your HrC marker falls in the safe zone. We envisage a world where one needs to do the HrC test once a year, and we will catch cancer either at stage 1 or prior."