Bird flu outbreak '100 times worse' than Covid pandemic, say experts
The bird flu virus drawing attention today--Type A H5N1-- was first identified in 1959
It has caused serious or fatal infections among people who have close contact with wild birds or poultry.
Scientists have raised alarm over the latest bird flu outbreak in the US. According to a report by Daily Mail, a UK-based tabloid, experts said that bird flu is '100 times worse than the Covid pandemic' as it could lead to a high fatality rate.
