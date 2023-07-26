Bird Flu Outbreak: WHO issues warning after H1N1 strain infects cats in countries. All you need to know2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Several cats have died in Poland, with over half of them testing positive for bird flu or H5N1. There is no evidence of cat-to-cat transmission or illness in humans exposed to infected felines. Measures to prevent future outbreaks are crucial.
In a bizarre development, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported an that several cats have died in regions in Poland in the past few days. Over half of them tested positive for bird flu or H5N1 or avian influenza.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×