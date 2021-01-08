Indicating a possibility of avian influenza or bird flu, the national capital on Friday reported unusual mortality of 16 birds in the Delhi Development Park (DDA) park Hastsal Village area, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said.

The central government said that the animal husbandry Department of NCT of Delhi, has reportedly taken precautionary measures and sent samples to Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD) and test report is awaited.

The government has urged that the general public and farmers should be careful and avoid misinformation in consumption of chicken and eggs. “Awareness among poultry farmers and general public (consumers of eggs and chicken) about the disease is of foremost importance. Communication from Secretary, animal husbandry department has also been sent to Health Ministry to restore consumer confidence in consumption of chicken and eggs," the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said.

In parallel, appropriate advisories have also been requested to be issued from the Union Health Ministry in this regard so that consumer confidence affected by rumors is put to rest. Also, states have been requested to increase awareness regarding safety of poultry or poultry products that were safe for consumption following boiling / cooking procedures for which central support would be available, the government said.

After confirmation of Avian Influenza positive samples from ICAR-NIHSAD in poultry (two poultry farms) of Panchkula district, Haryana and reporting of positive samples in migratory birds in Junagadh district, Gujarat and in crows in Sawai Madhopur, Pali, Jaisalmer and Mohar districts of Rajasthan, the Department has suggested the affected States to contain the disease as per Action Plan on Avian Influenza.

So far, the disease has been confirmed from six states (Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat). Culling operations have been completed in both the affected districts of Kerala. The disinfection process is underway, according to the government.

“States that are still unaffected by avian influenza have been requested to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality amongst birds and to report immediately so that necessary measures are taken in the fastest possible time," the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said.

Central teams have been deployed to visit the affected states of Kerala, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for monitoring and for epidemiological investigation.

