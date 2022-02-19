Bird Flu scare: Should you avoid chicken and eggs diet? Doctors on symptoms, precautions for H1N12 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2022, 09:39 PM IST
- In case, bird flu infects humans, illness is generally mild, and some might require ICU treatment.
With Bird Flu cases being recorded from Bihar and Maharashtra, scare looms large around the virus and many might wonder about the symptoms and the precautions to take. It is to be noted here, avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, can infect aquatic birds, other birds and animals, and also poultry, but such diseases are rarely seen among humans. In case, it infects humans, illness is generally mild, and some might require ICU treatment.
As per World Health Organisation (WHO), there were 861 human cases of bird flu between 2003 to 2019 globally, of which 455 deaths were recorded. But none of those were from India.
Some of the most common symptoms include flu-like symptoms - Cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, headache, and shortness of breath.
Meanwhile, some might develop life-threatening complications, including pneumonia, pinkeye (conjunctivitis), respiratory failure, Kidney dysfunction and heart problems, said Dr Farah Ingale, Director-Internal Medicine, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital, as quoted by Hindusthan Times.
Chicken and other poultry are safe to eat if cooked properly, as per WHO and UN Food and Agriculture Organization. However, it should be ensured that no birds from flocks with the disease should enter the food chain.
Earlier this week, bird flu cases were detected in Maharashtra's Thane district after around 100 birds died in a poultry farm. This comes after reports suggested that H1N1 infections have been reported from Bihar.
