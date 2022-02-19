Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With Bird Flu cases being recorded from Bihar and Maharashtra, scare looms large around the virus and many might wonder about the symptoms and the precautions to take. It is to be noted here, avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, can infect aquatic birds, other birds and animals, and also poultry, but such diseases are rarely seen among humans. In case, it infects humans, illness is generally mild, and some might require ICU treatment.

As per World Health Organisation (WHO), there were 861 human cases of bird flu between 2003 to 2019 globally, of which 455 deaths were recorded. But none of those were from India.

What are some common symptoms of bird flu in humans? Some of the most common symptoms include flu-like symptoms - Cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, headache, and shortness of breath.

Meanwhile, some might develop life-threatening complications, including pneumonia, pinkeye (conjunctivitis), respiratory failure, Kidney dysfunction and heart problems, said Dr Farah Ingale, Director-Internal Medicine, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital, as quoted by Hindusthan Times.

Should chicken and eggs be avoided? Chicken and other poultry are safe to eat if cooked properly, as per WHO and UN Food and Agriculture Organization. However, it should be ensured that no birds from flocks with the disease should enter the food chain.

What kind of precautions should be taken? While prepping the meat, wear gloves

Wash well the cutting boards, utensils and all surfaces that came in contact with the meat

Cook meat and eggs well. Cook chicken for at least 30 minutes

Stay away from raw and half-boiled eggs.

If you are eating outside, ask for quality checks beforehand & make sure that the food is well cooked

If you are eating outside, ask for quality checks beforehand & make sure that the food is well cooked

Choose precut or frozen chicken for household consumption. But if you are buying fresh chicken, refrigerated it Earlier this week, bird flu cases were detected in Maharashtra's Thane district after around 100 birds died in a poultry farm. This comes after reports suggested that H1N1 infections have been reported from Bihar.