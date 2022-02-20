Bird flu scare: Symptoms to watch out for and list of precautions

After bird flu was reported in Maharashtra's Thane, avian influenza has now been detected at a poultry farm in Vasai-Virar region of neighboring Palghar.

According to the district administration over 800 chicken died last week in parts of Arnala and Vasai. Following this, samples of the dead chickens were sent to the central laboratory for examination. The outbreaks in poultry have seriously impacted livelihoods, the economy and international trade in affected countries.

Human infections are primarily acquired through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments, these viruses have not acquired the ability of sustained transmission among humans, according to the World Health Organisation(WHO).

Here is all you need to know about avian influenza:

Gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea has been reported more frequently in A(H5N1) infection. The primary risk factor for human infection appears to be direct or indirect exposure to infected live or dead poultry or contaminated environments, such as live bird markets. Slaughtering, defeathering, handling carcasses of infected poultry, and preparing poultry for consumption, especially in household settings, are also likely to be risk factors. For avian influenza A(H5N1) virus infections in humans, current data indicate an incubation period averaging 2 to 5 days and ranging up to 17 days.

Prevention:

Apart from antiviral treatment, the public health management includes personal protective measures like:

Regular hand washing with proper drying of the hands.

Good respiratory hygiene – covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, using tissues and disposing of them correctly.

Early self-isolation of those feeling unwell, feverish and having other symptoms of influenza.

Avoiding close contact with sick people.

Avoiding touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth.

"If it does infect a person, the illness is generally mild; some patients may require ICU care. It is very rare to have human to human transmission of the same. Between 2003 to 2019, the WHO confirmed 861 human cases of H5N1 worldwide, of which 455 deaths were recorded, although not from India," says Dr Farah Ingale, Director-Internal Medicine, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital, said to Hindustan Times.

