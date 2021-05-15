AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Saturday said that mucormycosis, also known as 'black fungus', is not any new infection but the number of cases has increased due to Covid-19.

He said that misuse of steroids is a major cause behind the infection (Mucormycosis). Chances of fungal infection increase in the patients who are diabetic, COVID positive and are taking steroids. To prevent it, we should stop the misuse of steroids.

Mucormycosis, a rare but dangerous fungal infection, has now been found to be affecting some coronavirus patients.

He said,"This disease (Mucormycosis) can affect the face, infecting nose, orbit of eye, or brain, which can cause even vision loss. It can also spread to the lung."

"As COVID-19 cases are increasing, it's of paramount importance that we follow protocols of infection control practices at hospitals. It is been seen that secondary infections -- fungal & bacterial -- are causing more mortality," Dr Guleria further added.

The black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis, is caused by a fungus called mucor.Recently, several states have flagged cases of COVID-triggered mucormycosis, especially among patients who are diabetic.

