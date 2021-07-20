Blindsided by a deadly fungus

It is also unclear how C auris became a human pathogen near simultaneously in so many countries on three continents. The genomes of the fungi in these continents are not closely related, suggesting that it didn’t hop from one continent to another. Did something change simultaneously in these geographies that facilitated this transition—perhaps the increased use of anti-fungals in agriculture, which made the fungus more resistant to human anti-fungals too? It isn’t clear yet. Whatever the reasons, C auris’ arrival hasn’t been good news. Candidemia, a deadly blood infection caused by the Candida genus, has always been a killer in Indian hospitals. Until a few years ago, other species, such as Candida tropicalis and Candida albicans were its dominant causes in India. But ever since 2009, C. auris is nudging them aside. Few estimates of countrywide prevalence exist, given the lack of surveillance. But one study from Delhi’s Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Hospital found that between 2012 and 2017, the proportion of C auris grew steadily as a cause of candidemia at the hospital, averaging 17% over all five years. This is worrying, because C. auris resists common anti-fungals and kills patients more often. Even worse, microbiologists struggle to differentiate this species from other Candida species, which means doctors use the wrong drugs to treat it, further pushing up mortality.