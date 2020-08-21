Blood clots, lung injuries found in patients who have died of covid-19: Study

-All patients fully assessed nine of the ten patients had some form of thrombosis- a blood clot - in at least one major organ (it was not possible to investigate thrombosis in the tenth patient). Thrombosis prevents blood from flowing normally through the circulatory system and can lead to strokes and heart attacks. The researchers found thrombi in the lungs of eight patients, the heart of five patients, and the kidneys of four patients. They believe that this supports the theory that COVID-19 causes circulatory complications and that patient treatment could be augmented with blood-thinning medication to prevent blood clots. - All patients had evidence of acute renal tubular injury - a kidney injury that can lead to kidney failure or damage. The main causes are low blood flow to the kidneys and severe infections. It often affects patients who are in hospital and intensive care units.