Blood tests can detect signs of dementia 15 years before onset with 90% accuracy, researchers say
A research breakthrough has revealed that blood proteins can detect Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia up to 15 years before a clinical diagnosis. Scientists—after an analysis of around 1,500 blood proteins—have identified 11 proteins that can predict dementia in nine out of 10 cases.
