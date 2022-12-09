As the world was grappling with the Covid-19 virus which presented itself in multiple waves and multiple strains, the burden of other health complications was rising simultaneously. World Health Organisation collected data from 87 countries in 2020 and found that during the first wave of the Covid-19 virus, a high level of drug resistance was found in bacteria that very often cause bloodstream infections.

The drug resistance in bacteria that causes bloodstream infection was higher than 50%, according to WHO research. The bacteria typically causes life-threatening infections like Klebsiella pneumonia and Acinetobacter spp.

The concerns regarding the drug resistance in bacteria, also referred to as superbugs are not new and the overuse or misuse of medical therapies which are widely prevalent in the world help shape such so-called superbugs.

One more reason for the popping of these drug-resistant bacteria is that apart from the anti-biotics, the health sector does not really have many alternatives. The pipeline of replacement therapies in development is very limited.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention tags anti-microbial resistance as an urgent global health threat. The health agency claims that nearly 5 million died in 2019 as a result of such drug-resistant bacteria.

Not all antibiotics, bacteria which are resistant to only one kind of drug or treatment can also rupture or hamper the whole medical procedure. “Antimicrobial-resistant infections that require the use of second- and third-line treatments can harm patients by causing serious side effects, such as organ failure, and prolong care and recovery, sometimes for months," the CDC explained.

“Many medical advances are dependent on the ability to fight infections using antibiotics, including joint replacements, organ transplants, cancer therapy, and the treatment of chronic diseases like diabetes, asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis," it added.

Drug-resistant bacteria pose a grave danger to every aspect of human health and future pandemics may become more complex if this element of health research is not taken care of.

With inputs from Reuters.