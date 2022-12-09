Bacteria that causes bloodstream infection became drug resistant during Covid: WHO1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 04:12 PM IST
- The bacteria typically causes life-threatening infections like Klebsiella pneumonia and Acinetobacter spp
As the world was grappling with the Covid-19 virus which presented itself in multiple waves and multiple strains, the burden of other health complications was rising simultaneously. World Health Organisation collected data from 87 countries in 2020 and found that during the first wave of the Covid-19 virus, a high level of drug resistance was found in bacteria that very often cause bloodstream infections.