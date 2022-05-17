Bone marrow transplant units to be set up at govt hospitals

“BMT procedures are available in the private sector at very high costs and thus poor and needy people cannot afford it. The need of the hour is to make BMT services easily available, accessible, and affordable to the diseased and vulnerable population of the country, create an infrastructure and research centre to improve the outcome for this treatment protocol," said Dr Lokesh Sharma, a scientist at ICMR. The research institute is also working to set up an institutional framework for hematopoietic cell transplantation. BMT services will be performed in compliance with the National Guidelines for Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, 2021. Under this research model, ICMR will set up multiple centres that will work to provide safe and affordable BMT procedures in all six regions of India, including north, south, east, west, north-east and central. The centres will also help analysis the disease burden in a particular region.