The results, researchers said, show that, compared with individuals who received only two doses five months prior, to those who received three doses of the vaccine (7 days or more after the third dose) had 93% lower risk of covid-19-related hospitalization, 92% lower risk of severe covid-19 disease, and 81% lower risk of covid-19-related death. Vaccine effectiveness was found to be similar for different sexes, age groups (ages 40-69 and 70+) and number of comorbidities, the research showed.

