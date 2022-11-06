Brain changes in autism are far more sweeping than previously known: Study

"This work represents the culmination of more than a decade of work of many lab members, which was necessary to perform such a comprehensive analysis of the autism brain," said study author Dr. Daniel Geschwind, the Gordon and Virginia MacDonald Distinguished Professor of Human Genetics, Neurology and Psychiatry at UCLA. "We now finally are beginning to get a picture of the state of the brain, at the molecular level, of the brain in individuals who had a diagnosis of autism. This provides us with a molecular pathology, which similar to other brain disorders such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and stroke, provides a key starting point for understanding the disorder's mechanisms, which will inform and accelerate development of disease-altering therapies."