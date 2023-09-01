Brain fog after Covid-19 linked to blood clots: Researchers

Researchers found that 16% of patients with the clots were having problem in thinking, concentrating or remembering the things for at least six months

A recent study in UK suggests how blood clots formed in brain or in the lungs can explain some common symptoms of "long Covid", including brain fog and fatigue.

The study was carried out on 1,837 patients admitted in the hospital due to Covid-19. Researchers found that two blood proteins point to clots being one cause, reported BBC.

Researchers found that 16% of patients with the clots were having problem in thinking, concentrating or remembering the things for at least six months.

Prof Paul Harrison of Oxford University, the author of the study, said identifying predictors and possible mechanisms was "a key step" in understanding post-Covid brain fog.

However, Prof Chris Brightling of Leicester University said there may still be many different causes of long Covid.

"It's a combination of someone's health before, the acute event itself and what happens afterwards that lead on to physical and mental health consequences, " Prof Brightling said.

Another study in Nature Medicine, blamed higher levels of the protein fibrinogen and protein fragment D-dimer of a covid-19 patient for brain fog.

"Both fibrinogen and D-dimer are involved in blood clotting and so the results support the hypothesis that blood clots are a cause of post-Covid cognitive problems," reported BBC quoting Dr Max Taquet, from Oxford University.