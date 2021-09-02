Among those who did experience a breakthrough infection, the odds of that infection being asymptomatic rose 63% after one dose and 94% after the second dose. Researchers also found that the odds of hospitalisation were reduced by approximately 70% after one or two doses, and chances of experiencing severe disease, defined as having five or more symptoms in the first week of illness, fell by approximately one-third. In addition, the odds of long COVID (having symptoms for 28 days or more after infection) halved 50% after two doses.