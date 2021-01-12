Cadila Healthcare aims to supply up to 150 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

India is preparing to launch its coronavirus inoculation campaign on Jan. 16 with the aim of stemming the spread of the disease that has already infected more than 10 million people in the country. India’s drug regulator granted emergency approval for two vaccines shortly after new year’s day -- one from AstraZeneca Plc as well as a locally-developed one from Bharat Biotech International Ltd. -- despite a lack of final test efficacy data from the latter, which has prompted widespread criticism from scientists and public health experts.