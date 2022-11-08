Air pollution is a mixture of tiny particles and substances which can be man-made, like from vehicles or burning coal/ wood and natural sources, such as wind-blown dust. Particulate matter (PM, especially ambient fine particles such as PM2.5 and PM0.1), are the most concerning in terms of causing detrimental health effects. It’s no surprise that air pollution has been linked with lung cancer. But can air pollution cause other types of cancer, including breast, liver, and pancreatic cancer? Who are at risk, and what are the prevention? Livemint spoke to Dr. Sunny Jain, HOD and Sr. Consultant oncology, Marengo QRG Hospital Faridabad on the same.

Can air pollution cause cancer?

Cancer is a disease in which the cell has changes in its genetic makeup leading to uncontrolled, unchecked, non-regulated cell production. Evidence supports correlation of particle pollution as a definitive cause of lung cancer, heart disease and asthma attacks. The risk of lung cancer from air pollution is lower than from smoking, in the laboratory studies, it is showed that pollutant particles (PM2.5) promoted changes in mutations in EGFR and in another gene associated to lung cancer known as KRAS, driving them towards a cancer stem cell like state.

Who is at high risk of developing cancer due to air pollution?

Most people still do not know that particulate pollution is a risk factor for lung cancer. Fine particle promote changes in the EGFR gene which is linked to NSCLC (Lung cancer). Everyone who is living in the polluted air/ environment is at high risk of combating lung disease including lung cancer. Population more prone for the disease includes children, elderly population, people with lung and heart disease, pre-existing disease like diabetes makes people more prone to infection, people who work outdoors ae especially at very high risk of developing aerosol/ particulate matter induced lung changes including cancer.

Do cancer patients need to be extra cautious?

Cancer patients have low immunity and hence are prone to catching infection more readily as compared to any healthy individual. Cancer treatment itself takes a toll on patients mental and physical health, this increased level of pollution acts as cherry on the top. Lung cancer should be very very careful and should try and refrain from any outdoor activity / travelling except if unavoidable. Cancer patients should be wearing face mask which has ability to filter out dust and particulate matter. All the patients to maintain a healthy diet thereby increasing immunity.

Prevention?

Is changing your residing city a solution? I think NO, changes have to be made at every step including self like avoid burning wood, stop smoking, don’t burn the trash, switch off engines on red light, use public mode of transport as far as possible decreasing the vehicle density and pollution on road. Avoid going outside until and unless very necessary, wear face mask with good filtration efficacy. Don’t exercise in open during the sudden rise of pollution or if air quality index is bad.

Meanwhile, a new study revealed that breathing in polluted air could lead to toxic particles being transported from the lungs to the brain, via the bloodstream potentially contributing to brain disorders and neurological damage. An international team of experts from the University of Birmingham and research institutions in China published their findings in PNAS.