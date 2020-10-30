Can antibodies developed in Covid-19 infected patients prevent reinfection?

Still, there are rare reports of individuals who survived one bout with Covid-19 and were infected with a different SARS-CoV-2 strain a few weeks later. The infrequency of such reports, however, suggests that acquired immunity after SARS-CoV-2 infection is generally protective, Collins said adding that there remain many open questions, and answering them will require conducting larger studies with greater diversity of Covid-19 survivors. In India the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is also studying the reinfection episodes among those who have got Covid-19 infection.