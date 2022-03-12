This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maybe delta variant is already gone and it is largely Omicron most of the places so that also reduces the chance of recombining, expert said
With several studies providing solid evidence regarding Omicron + Delta recombinant virus, an eminent Indian expert suggested that it is still difficult to understand how the recombinant virus of this kind can come up and indicated that the virus ‘needs more careful study’. Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) has already declared that with Omicron and Delta circulating widely, the emergence of an ‘recombinant virus’ is possible.
Can be a problem: Expert on recombinant virus
"But if not the real recombinant virus, even Omicron is sufficiently potent. And if some mutations by chance come … that will be a big problem," Director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bengaluru, Dr Rakesh Mishra, told news agency ANI.
“Maybe delta variant is already gone and it is largely Omicron most of the places so that also reduces the chance of recombining."
But both things have to be reasonably comparable numbers to get a chance that the same person has both infections. It is largely Omicron because everybody's getting infected. So it is closed 99% of most places, so the recombinant has not so much a problem but by itself, the virus has been changing," he further told ANI.
What is the recombinant virus?
A recent study by Philippe Colson of IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille, France and his team found the first solid evidence for the recombinant virus.
It is a hybrid version of the coronavirus that combine genes from the Delta and Omicron variants, Colson said adding, “genetic recombinations of coronaviruses have been known to happen when two variants infect the same host cells."
So far, 17 confirmed cases of the recombinant virus have been detected so far in the US and Europe. Three patients in France infected with a version of SARS-CoV-2 that combines the spike protein from an Omicron variant with the "body" of a Delta variant.
Another two unrelated Deltacron infections have been identified in the United States, according to an unpublished report by genetics research company Helix that has been submitted to medRxiv and seen by Reuters.