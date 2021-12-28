Can booster jabs help prevent a new covid wave?

Though countries in the West have recommended boosters for all adult population, the evidence to use them is highly tilted towards the elderly population, those who are immunocompromised, and frontline workers. The World Health Organization has also recommended boosters for those jabbed with the inactivated virus vaccines (vaccine platforms by companies such as Sinovac, Bharat Biotech). For the immune-compromised and the elderly, the booster is a way to keep generating antibody response. Boosters for healthcare workers ensure their protection and thus lower the burden on the healthcare system.