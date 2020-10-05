Can cancer drugs prove helpful in treating Covid-19?

New Delhi: In the absence of a safe and effective medicine against Covid-19, several drugs used in cancer therapy have been re-considered to treat the highly infectious disease across the world.

Some examples of anti-cancer drugs being used in management of Covid-19 across the world are Cervarix, Gardasil; Hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) and Sipuleucel-T.

Indian government doctors and scientists too have considered that cancer immunotherapeutic agents for the treatment of Covid-19 while the research is on for a specific drug or vaccine for the disease.

“As the whole process to approve a new drug which safe and effective, is time consuming. So, several drugs have been re-considered to treat covid-19 which have been used in cancer therapy," said Dr Abhishek Shankar, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Shankar’s review has also been published in the latest issue of Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Care.

“We have considered the cancer immunotherapeutic agents that are potentially suitable drugs consider to treat Covid-19 to accelerate the process. This pandemic generated an endless demand for vaccines all over the world," Shankar said.

The review stated that Covid-19 pandemic gives very short time to find a proper therapeutic challenge. However, in global emergency, investigations progress rapidly and now Phase III trials of new medications have already started.

“Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) is an overwhelming and potentially life-threatening inflammatory response often seen in cancer patients. The CRS like symptoms are also found in Covid-19 patients. Tocilizumab is the drug of choice to treat CRS. This drug is under Phase III trial to treat Covid-19," said Shankar.

Cancer immunotherapy is now rapidly growing because its mechanism is more target specific than chemotherapy or radiation treatment. Moreover, the immunotherapy has less side effects that chemotherapy and radiation commonly have i.e. damage healthy cells, commonly leading to hair loss. The scientists have been experimenting whether the anti-cancer immunotherapy could give some hope to protect against Covid-19 and also enrollment of cancer vaccine, which started a randomized clinical trial to boost the treatment strategies against Covid-19 on an emergency basis.

Based on the results of annual flu vaccines immunotherapy, researchers believe that these medicines may lead the immune system to act aggressively against Covid-19.

According to a retrospective study from New York, cancer patients receiving immunotherapy were at increased risk for severe outcomes from Covid-19. The review highlighted that researchers discovered that cancer immunotherapy can be used for Covid-19 treatment. They identified the right protein sequence target, which is used for cancer therapy and can also be used for Covid-19 prevention. Many research and clinical trials are going on optimizing designed vaccines, which can maximize the immune response and disease exacerbation, it said.

Some of the important cancer immune therapy drugs that are under clinical trials worldwide, are Infliximab, Pamrevlumab, Losartan, Tofacitinib, Famotidine, Leflunomide, Hydroxychloroquine, and Enoxaparin. Lopinavir-Ritonavir is a well-known and established drug used for different cancer treatment, the review highlighted.

Lopinavir-Ritonavir was widely used for laboratory research to treat SARS-Cov-2 prevention. According to a study based on 199 patients, this drug does not contain any significant effect to clinical improvement in Covid-19 patients.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated