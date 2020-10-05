Can cancer drugs prove helpful in treating Covid-19?

According to a retrospective study from New York, cancer patients receiving immunotherapy were at increased risk for severe outcomes from Covid-19. The review highlighted that researchers discovered that cancer immunotherapy can be used for Covid-19 treatment. They identified the right protein sequence target, which is used for cancer therapy and can also be used for Covid-19 prevention. Many research and clinical trials are going on optimizing designed vaccines, which can maximize the immune response and disease exacerbation, it said.