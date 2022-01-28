Can Covid be eradicated forever? Here's what WHO scientist said on Covid ending

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Eradicating this virus is not possible, so our goal is not to stop the virus but reduce the spread, World Health Organisation (WHO) official said during an interview on Thursday. Further, noting that we will not be in this situation forever, the official also pointed out, the duration of this pandemic is up to all of us. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eradicating this virus is not possible, so our goal is not to stop the virus but reduce the spread, World Health Organisation (WHO) official said during an interview on Thursday. Further, noting that we will not be in this situation forever, the official also pointed out, the duration of this pandemic is up to all of us.

During an interview with BBC, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead on Covid-19, touched on topics like the difference between COVID and flu, the end of the pandemic, and probable solution. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

During an interview with BBC, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead on Covid-19, touched on topics like the difference between COVID and flu, the end of the pandemic, and probable solution. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Watch the video here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When will the pandemic end?

If you look at the global level, pandemic may take years to end. It may subside in one country but maybe other countries are still suffering. The situation is so dynamic, we cannot give you an exact answer

But we won't be in this condition forever, but till then we have to keep following some protocols. It’s not a big ask to continue to wear a mask. Eradicating this virus is not possible, so our goal is not to stop the virus but reduce the spread so that we can reduce the pressure on the health system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is the difference between Omicron and flu? {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

I won't call it bad flu. This is a very different virus and it is evolving very differently. Like in the cases of Influenza, where we get time to develop new vaccines, this virus is not giving us the time to that

What is the solution to this problem? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We are all done with it, but this virus is still evolving and we need to change with it. It will not end with the latest wave and Omicron will not be the last variant.

Though the massive level of vaccination has been done across the world, most people have not yet received their first dose of vaccine. And since this is a global problem, we will have to find a global solution.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}