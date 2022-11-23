Can Covid vaccination prevent reinfection? Study explains

Infected people are known to develop long-lasting natural immunity, however, Finderup Nielsen and her team wanted to know whether these individuals still get benefits from Covid-19 vaccination.
Individuals who have already been infected with Covid-19 disease, get benefits from its vaccination with around 60% to 94% protection against reinfection which depends upon the variation, according to a new study led by Katrine Finderup Nielsen at Statens Serum Institut in Denmark.
The study has been reported in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine, as per ANI reports.
It is considered that vaccination has been one of the best tools available to curb the Covid-19 spread during the pandemic. Infected people are known to develop long-lasting natural immunity, however, Finderup Nielsen and her team wanted to know whether these individuals still get benefits from Covid-19 vaccination.
The research team analyzed the Covid-19 infection and vaccination data from Danish registers that included people living in Denmark who tested positive or were vaccinated between January 2020 and January 2022, ANI reported.
According to the study, the data included over 200,000 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during each of the Alpha, Delta, and Omicron waves.
After analyzing these people, the researchers said that for people with previous infections, vaccination offered up to 71% protection against reinfection during the Alpha period, 94% during the Delta period, and 60% during the Omicron period, with protection lasting up to nine months, according to ANI reports.
However, the authors also pointed out that the current study was too short to determine whether the Covid-19 vaccine provides protection against severe outcomes, such as death and hospitalization. Hence, future studies with longer follow-up times will be important to answer this question, they added.
"In our study, we find a significant vaccine effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 reinfection, and this shows the importance of vaccination also for those who might be protected by natural immunity," Finderup Nielsen said.
