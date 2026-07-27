Can fasting save your memory? Researchers say stop eating 4 hours before bed

Meal timing may actually play a significant role in preserving mental acuity as people age, according to recent research cited in The Guardian.

Restricting food intake to a nine-hour window and fasting for four hours before bed could potentially help stave off cognitive decline, researchers said.

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While losing weight can help slow cognitive deterioration in older age, the research findings suggested that the timing of consumption offers distinct advantages.

The Guardian reported that dementia is the leading cause of death in the United Kingdom, ranking seventh among leading causes of mortality worldwide, causing nearly two million global deaths annually,

Although risk factors such as advancing age and genetics are unavoidable, experts estimated that nearly half of all dementia cases could be delayed or prevented through lifestyle modifications. Notably, obesity during middle age elevated the risk of developing dementia later in life by a substantial 30%.

Also Read | Can poor sleep increase dementia risk and what are its early signs?

Clinical trial details and results Professor Sue Shapses, a nutritional scientist at Rutgers University in New Jersey, US, spearheaded a clinical pilot study, recruiting 47 women aged 50 to 79 living with overweight or obesity.

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For six months, participants were encouraged to reduce their daily caloric intake by 500 calories. Within this cohort, 26 women were instructed to confine their eating to a nine-hour window, typically between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm. The remaining volunteers spread their meals over a 12-hour period.

At the trial's conclusion, both groups achieved similar weight loss, averaging about 7 kilograms (15 pounds). However, cognitive assessments yielded differing results.

The women adhering to the narrow nine-hour window demonstrated better performance on tests measuring spatial planning and problem-solving compared to those who ate over 12 hours.

The restricted-eating group also showed hints of making fewer errors on learning and memory assessments, though multitasking and reaction time scores remained the same across both groups.

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Also Read | Is it possible to lower dementia risk by 45%? Check new WHO guidelines

Health impacts and expert cautions Professor Shapses described the effects as "modest," noting that time-restricted eating may enhance an individual’s ability to recall information for everyday tasks while reducing errors linked to attention, problem-solving, and memory.

She emphasised that beyond weight loss, there appear to be “additional benefits” to the eight-to-nine-hour window and fasting for four hours before sleep. These details were presented at Nutrition 2026, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in Maryland.

Researchers plan to investigate why meal timing matters just as much as dietary content, hypothesising that the benefits stem from a complex interplay among metabolism, inflammation, and circadian rhythms, The Guardian reported.

Currently, in countries like the UK and the US, it is common to eat over a 14-hour period, leaving only a 10-hour overnight fast. However, a January review linked finishing meals before 7:00 pm to significant improvements in body weight, BMI, waist circumference, blood pressure, and metabolic health markers.

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Professor Wendy Hall, head of nutritional sciences at King’s College London, who was uninvolved in the study, told The Guardian that she agreed that time-restricted eating is a plausible approach to supporting cognitive health for older adults with overweight.

She noted that avoiding late, large meals may improve blood sugar control, inflammation, and vascular function. Nevertheless, Hall cautioned that the findings are preliminary, stressing the need for a full peer-reviewed study to determine if the improvements are clinically meaningful.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.