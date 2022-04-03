Can finger's length indicate if you'll catch long Covid? Scientists answer

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per a scientific study, published in the journal Scientific Reports on March 17, those with shorter ring finger than their index finger are more prone to the risk of catching severe Covid or long Covid. Those with greater size differences between fingers on both hands also fall in same category
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Can a person's fingernails tell if he or she has long Covid? As per a scientific study, published in the journal Scientific Reports on March 17, those with shorter ring finger than their index finger are more prone to the risk of catching severe Covid or long Covid.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Can a person's fingernails tell if he or she has long Covid? As per a scientific study, published in the journal Scientific Reports on March 17, those with shorter ring finger than their index finger are more prone to the risk of catching severe Covid or long Covid.
The new research also suggested that those with greater size differences between fingers on both hands can even more prone to Covid virus.
The new research also suggested that those with greater size differences between fingers on both hands can even more prone to Covid virus.
The researchers evaluated the studies that were conducted to understand hormone levels by examining fingers. A longer ring finger is shown to have higher testosterone levels. This happens at very early stages inside the womb.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
If one has longer index finger, it means higher estrogen levels. Scientists are now studying deeper link between testosterone and severity of Covid. They believe elderly are most prone to suffer from severe Covid.
The study, conducted on 154 participants, found those with bigger size ratio between 2nd and 4th fingers, and 3rd and 5th fingers had also been infected with severe Covid than others. They observed that people (both men and women) with low testosterone and estrogen had more chances of attracting coronavirus.
The scientists suggested basic Covid-appropriate behaviour to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus. This included getting a jab, wearing mask, avoiding crowded places and maintaining hygiene. To boost immunity, people were advised to regularly exercise and eat healthy food.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Long COVID: Sure-shot signs:-
Symptoms of long COVID vary from person to person. They may include fatigue, cognitive impairment (or “brain fog"), muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, sleep difficulties, and mood changes. It can also affect multiple organ systems and cause tissue damage.
The study also said, long COVID is a post-viral syndrome. Post-viral syndromes are well documented for a range of infections. For example, one study found that more than 27 percent of survivors from another coronavirus, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), had chronic fatigue syndrome 4 years after their initial infection.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Treatments for long COVID?
Some patients report difficulty obtaining a long COVID diagnosis, which complicates efforts to get support, such as disability assistance and clinical care. Patients experiencing several symptoms may need to consult with multiple specialists. In addition, without consistent diagnoses, national data will not be adequate to track and respond to the condition.
Can Long Covid cause nerve diseases:-
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The effect of the coronavirus can continue long after the initial recovery. And the post-COVID complications can be as severe as the infection itself, and sometimes such syndrome can even turn fatal if it is taken care of in the early stage. And now, a recent study has shown post-COVID complications can also include peripheral neuropathy (damage to the nerves that connect the brain and spinal cord). As per the study, such symptoms start showing after 90 days.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!