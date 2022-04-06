This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Biden administration on Tuesday assigned the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate an urgent new initiative to look into long Covid
In an attempt to confront the Covid-19 pandemic's lasting shadow, President Joe Biden has ordered a new national research push on long Covid, while also directing federal agencies to support patients dealing with the mysterious and debilitating condition, as per news agency PTI report.
The Biden administration assigned the Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday to coordinate an urgent new initiative across federal agencies, building on research already under way at the National Institutes of Health.
Additionally, the US President also directed federal agencies to support patients and doctors by providing science-based best practices for treating long Covid, maintaining access to insurance coverage, and protecting the rights of workers coping with the uncertainties of the malaise.
The debilitating symptoms of long Covid:
Among other major concerns of contracting long Covid, of particular concern are effects on mental health. Long Covid is the catch-all term for a hydra-headed condition whose symptoms can include brain fog, recurring shortness of breath, pain and fatigue, as per AP report.
It is estimated that roughly long Covid affects as many as 1 in 3 people who recover from Covid-19, although the severity and duration of symptoms vary.
Despite intense investigation, the causes of long Covid are not well understood and treatment largely focuses on helping patients cope with their symptoms as they try to rebalance daily routines.
The White House also acknowledged that long Covid appears to be a disability, meaning that patients could be entitled to the protection of federal laws that prohibit discrimination based on health conditions and call for accommodations to allow people to lead productive lives.
The White House said, “the administration recognises that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in new members of the disability community and has had a tremendous impact on people with disabilities."
In the meantime, some independent experts praised the administration for its comprehensive plan but noted the lack of a timeline for results.
Dr Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner and commentator on the pandemic said, “this is a very important move on the part of the Biden administration to acknowledge that long Covid is real, that it is a significant threat, and that much more needs to be done."
“The emphasis on treatment for long Covid, and recognising that this could be a source of ongoing disability, are long overdue."
Theories on the root cause of long Covid:
It appears that the medical research so far has led to theories about what causes long Covid, but no single root. One theory revolves around lingering infection or virus remnants that may trigger inflammation in the body.
Another possibility involves autoimmune system responses that mistakenly attack normal cells. Researchers are also investigating the role of tiny clots.
The White House said Biden's order will expand and build on a $1 billion research study already underway at NIH, called the RECOVER Initiative. One goal is to speed signing up 40,000 people with and without long Covid into the study. Around that effort, Health and Human Services will coordinate a government-wide research plan on long Covid.
HHS will also deliver a report to the nation on long Covid later this year. “Millions of Americans may be struggling with lingering health effects," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Covid is having effects long after the actual virus has escaped us."
What this means is that, Biden's order puts a major focus on treatment. An HHS unit called the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality will investigate best practices and get useful guidance to doctors, hospitals and patients.
The Department of Veterans Affairs, which already has 18 facilities running long Covid programmes, will serve as an incubator of ideas and strategies.
The administration is seeking $20 million from Congress for “centres of excellence" to develop templates for care.
Finally, the administration said its plan will provide direct support for patients by safeguarding access to insurance coverage and extending the umbrella of civil rights protections to people with long Covid.
“The administration is working to make long Covid care as accessible as possible," said a White House overview of Biden's plan.
