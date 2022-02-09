It is quite possible to have long COVID after the initial recovery from Omicron, many experts say but ‘it’s still too early to know for sure.’

What is Long COVID and what are its symptoms?

Long COVID is usually diagnosed many weeks after a bout with COVID-19. Any long-lasting effects typically appear about 90 days after symptoms of the initial infection go away, Maria Van Kerkhove, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and COVID-19 Technical Lead at World Health Organisation (WHO) official, said during a weekly Q&A session

Overall, some estimates suggest more than a third of COVID-19 survivors will develop some symptoms of long COVID. Symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety and other problems. The lingering illness is more likely if you’ve been hospitalized with COVID-19, but research shows it can happen even after a mild infection.

Can we get Long COVID after Omicron?

Omicron began its race around the world late last year. The variant generally causes milder illness than the delta version of the coronavirus, but has still overwhelmed hospitals.

Van Kerkhove said she hasn’t seen any research indicating that the portion of COVID-19 survivors who get long COVID will change with the omicron variant.

Adding to the view, Dr. Linda Geng of Stanford University, who co-directs one of the many clinics specializing in long COVID, said that though she can’t say for sure, a new wave of patients is likely, as quoted by news agency AP.

“We have to be very cautious and very careful and prepared," Geng said.

Can vaccines help?

Scientists are also looking at whether vaccines could be part of the answer. A Yale University team is studying the possibility that vaccination might reduce long COVID symptoms.

Two other studies offer early evidence that being vaccinated before getting COVID-19 could help prevent the lingering illness or at least reduce its severity.

We not only need to increase vaccine access and vaccination among those most at risk, but we also need to reduce the spread of COVID to prevent infections, reduce the risk of those infected developing severe disease, reduce risk of long covid and reduce risk of variant

In the meantime, scientists are racing to figure out what’s behind the mysterious condition. Some theories? It may be an autoimmune disorder. Tiny microclots may be causing the disabling symptoms. Or perhaps latent viruses in the body have been reactivated.

