Can magnesium fix your sleep problems? A nutritionist reveals what it does to neurotransmitters in your body

If you often find yourself tossing and turning in bed, staring at the fan while your mind races through the day's chaos, you are definitely not the first one to experience it. Stress from unfinished work, daily responsibilities, and even personal ups and downs—these are few factors that can easily disturb your sleep. While a cup of chamomile tea, soothing music, or deep breathing can help, there is one more way people are turning to for sleep improvement: magnesium. This vital mineral plays a key role in promoting relaxation, easing tension, and helping you fall asleep faster. Magnesium may not just help you drift off, but it helps you stay asleep longer and wake up feeling more refreshed.

Advertisement

What is magnesium? Magnesium is an essential mineral that supports your body in several ways - from maintaining nerve and muscle function to keeping your heart rhythm steady. It is also crucial for bone health, energy production, and blood sugar control. “If you are not getting enough magnesium, you may experience fatigue, muscle cramps, or even long-term issues like heart disease and osteoporosis,” Dr Archana Batra, Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, tells Health Shots. You can naturally get magnesium from leafy green vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains, or through supplements if your diet falls short.

Daily intake of magnesium Adults need around 310–420 mg of magnesium daily, depending on age, sex, and pregnancy. Including magnesium-rich foods in your meals or taking supplements can help you meet your daily needs and support better sleep.

Advertisement

Can magnesium improve sleep? Magnesium plays a major role in calming both your body and mind. "It regulates neurotransmitters like GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), which help reduce brain activity and promote relaxation, making it easier to fall asleep," explains Dr Archana Batra, Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator. Low magnesium levels are often linked to insomnia, restless sleep, and frequent awakenings.

This mineral also helps maintain healthy melatonin levels, the hormone that tells your body when it is time to sleep. So, if you often wake up feeling tired even after a full night in bed, magnesium might be what your body needs to restore energy and a more restful sleep cycle.

Can magnesium reduce stress? Yes. Stress and anxiety are among the top reasons people struggle to sleep. Magnesium helps reduce cortisol, the stress hormone that keeps your mind overactive at night. A study published in Nutrients journal found that magnesium supplementation positively affected anxiety in half of the observed cases.

Advertisement

Another study by the US National Institutes of Health reveals that magnesium helps lower epinephrine and norepinephrine, neurotransmitters that trigger your body's 'fight or flight' response. "This natural calming effect on the nervous system can help you unwind and sleep better," adds Dr Archana Batra.

Stress can affect your overall health including sleep.

Advertisement

How to consume magnesium? You can increase your magnesium intake through diet and supplements:

1. Magnesium-rich foods Leafy greens: Spinach, kale, Swiss chard

Spinach, kale, Swiss chard Nuts and seeds: Almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds

Almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds Whole grains: Oats, brown rice, quinoa

Oats, brown rice, quinoa Legumes: Black beans, lentils, chickpeas

Black beans, lentils, chickpeas Dark chocolate: With 70 percent + cocoa 2. Supplements If your diet does not provide enough magnesium, supplements can help. According to Dr Batra, look for these forms:

Magnesium glycinate: It is gentle on the stomach and great for relaxation and sleep.

It is gentle on the stomach and great for relaxation and sleep. Magnesium citrate: It supports digestion and may improve sleep.

It supports digestion and may improve sleep. Magnesium threonate: It enhances calmness and focus. Adults generally need 300–400 mg per day from food and supplements combined. For best results, take it 30–60 minutes before bedtime with water.

Advertisement

Keep in mind that while magnesium is safe for most people, too much can cause digestive issues. Always consult a healthcare professional before starting supplements, especially if you have kidney problems or are on medication.