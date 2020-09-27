Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Science >Health >Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?
COVID-19 is mainly spread from person to person through droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

1 min read . 03:09 PM IST AP

  • No. While mosquitoes can spread some diseases, most notably malaria, experts say COVID-19 is not among them
  • Researchers say the virus would have to infect the mosquito and multiply inside of it in order for the mosquito to pass it on to people

No. While mosquitoes can spread some diseases, most notably malaria, experts say COVID-19 is not among them.

No. While mosquitoes can spread some diseases, most notably malaria, experts say COVID-19 is not among them.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has no data to suggest the coronavirus is spread by either mosquitoes or ticks. COVID-19 is mainly spread from person to person through droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze. And the World Health Organization says a mosquito bite won’t give you the virus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has no data to suggest the coronavirus is spread by either mosquitoes or ticks. COVID-19 is mainly spread from person to person through droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze. And the World Health Organization says a mosquito bite won’t give you the virus.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

But why not, if mosquitoes can transmit other diseases? A recent study offers an explanation. Researchers say the virus would have to infect the mosquito and multiply inside of it in order for the mosquito to pass it on to people. That failed to happen when researchers injected three species of mosquitoes with the virus.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated