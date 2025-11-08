Can peptides give you superpowers?
The “Wolverine stack” is supposed to boost healing and recovery
Readers might assume that the “Wolverine stack" refers to the accumulated riches of Hugh Jackman, an actor who has played the Marvel Comics superhero in numerous films. The connection with Mr Jackman’s alter ego is, however, more subtle. Wolverine is known for his powers of regeneration. The stack in question is a stack of chemicals—specifically a pair of substances called BPC-157 and TB-500, which are alleged to confer similar benefits on mere mortals.