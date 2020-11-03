Can vitamin D help fight Covid-19?

Evidence from studies using Vitamin D to prevent or treat Covid isn’t conclusive but some findings are promising, authorities say. Dozens of studies now under way are looking into possible links between vitamin-D deficiency and coronavirus. One, published online in JAMA in September, used data from 489 patients in Chicago. It showed the risk of testing positive for the disease was 1.77 times higher for people with a deficiency compared with those with adequate levels of vitamin D.