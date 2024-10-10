Can we prevent cancer with a shot?

Researchers are making progress toward vaccines that train healthy people’s immune systems to eliminate signs of cancer before it develops.

Vaccines are in early trials for people with inherited genetic mutations that put them at a greater risk. Other shots are designed to destroy precancerous lesions to stop full-blown disease.

“It’s the future of cancer prevention," says Dr. Ajay Bansal, a gastroenterologist at the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

He is testing three vaccines for people with Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition that carries up to an 80% risk of developing colorectal cancer, often before age 50. The trial is part of a cancer-vaccine renaissance. After decades of disappointment, advanced technologies and a better understanding of the immune system have rejuvenated the field. Companies including Moderna are developing vaccines to treat cancer or keep disease from coming back.

“It’s like the little train that could has finally reached the top of the hill," says Dr. Nora Disis, director of the Cancer Vaccine Institute at UW Medicine in Washington state.

Vaccines that prevent some cancers already exist; they target viruses that cause cancer. One vaccine protects people against HPV infections that can lead to cervical and other cancers. Another targets hepatitis B, which can result in liver cancer after a long-term infection.

These are more traditional vaccines, which often contain weakened pathogens or noncontagious pieces of them. That mimics an infection, teaching the immune system to later quickly recognize and attack the real threat.

But most cancers aren’t caused by infections. They start with mutated cells that blend in with healthy tissue. Researchers are testing proteins those cells produce as they become cancerous as potential targets for vaccines. The goal is to introduce those proteins to the body and flag them as dangerous. That would train the immune system to hunt down those abnormal cells, similar to attacking an infection.

Many consider cancer vaccines to be a form of immunotherapy, a kind of treatment that has revolutionized cancer care by using the immune system to beat back cancer cells. Some of those therapies release the brakes on the immune system. Cancer vaccines, by contrast, are meant to boost the immune response and direct it where to go.

“Cancer cells and even pre-cancer cells know how to hide from the immune system," says Dr. Neeha Zaidi, a medical oncologist at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins. “It needs that help from a vaccine."

Zaidi is targeting mutated proteins connected to a gene called KRAS, which can malfunction and spur tumor growth for lung, pancreatic and other cancers. She and her team designed a vaccine that uses pieces of mutated KRAS proteins and a drug meant to activate immune cells.

The shot showed promise in an early trial with 15 people at high risk for pancreatic cancer. At four months, all the participants had generated immune responses against the KRAS proteins, with no safety concerns.

While some are using protein pieces in the shots, others are taking advantage of mRNA and DNA technologies. They send snippets of genetic material to act as a blueprint for our bodies to make those target proteins ourselves—with the aim of generating an immune response against them.

At Penn Medicine, researchers are testing a DNA vaccine followed by a small electric shock to propel the DNA into cells. There, the DNA is used to make an enzyme called telomerase, which creates a protein that is overabundant in many cancers. The shot also includes a drug meant to alert the immune system to the threat.

It is being tested for people with inherited BRCA gene mutations, which increase the odds of breast and ovarian cancers, among others.

Sara Walker, 45, got the shot four times over four months starting last summer. Her only side effect was a sore arm. Walker, a school psychologist in Philadelphia with two daughters and a son, found out she was a BRCA2 carrier in 2018. Her mother had just been diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

Walker had her fallopian tubes removed, followed by a double mastectomy, standard procedures to lower the cancer risk for healthy women with BRCA mutations. She later got a hysterectomy and takes hormone-replacement therapy. Her mother died in 2019, at age 70.

Walker and other trial participants went through these cancer-preventing steps because the early trial is measuring safety and immune response, not cancer development. And researchers don’t yet know if the vaccine will work. But if it does, future BRCA carriers might be able to safely skip those procedures.

“To know my girls would not have to have their breasts removed, their ovaries removed, that’s life-changing," she says. Her children haven’t been tested, but each has a 50% chance of inheriting the mutation.

Dr. Robert Vonderheide, director of Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center, says the work could extend to more cancers or risk factors, and that even a universal vaccine could be possible.

Others are skeptical that all cancers could be conquered with a single shot. Cancer is a scourge made up of many distinct diseases. Cancers of the same type can have multiple causes.

“We don’t have a universal flu vaccine, let alone an all-infectious-disease vaccine," says Dr. G. Thomas Budd, who is leading a study at the Cleveland Clinic of a vaccine designed to prevent one kind of breast cancer. He says he can envision a future in which people hedge their biggest cancer risks with specific vaccines.

Olivera Finn, a professor of immunology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, is recruiting patients with precancerous breast lesions, hoping to stop them from turning into invasive breast cancer. She plans to vaccinate them with a shot targeting a protein called MUC1 that is overabundant in cancers including breast, colon and lung.

An earlier trial of the shot didn’t generate the anticipated immune response in people at high risk for lung cancer. The researchers found that many of those in the trial, who were current and former smokers, had suppressed immune systems.

In another study, Finn and her team enrolled more than 100 people with precancerous polyps that put them at high risk for colon cancer. Their polyps were removed, and half got the MUC1 vaccine while the others received a placebo. A quarter of people who got the vaccine developed an immune response. More than two years after vaccination, those who had developed the response had a 38% reduction in polyp recurrence compared with the placebo group.

“It’s a small trial," Finn says. “But it really gave us a signal the vaccine can work."

