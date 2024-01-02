Researchers are studying prominent weight-loss medicines like Ozempic and Wegovy to find their utility in the treatment of kidney disease, heart failure, neurological disorders, and other ailments.

Semaglutide, the generic name of Ozempic was one of the most talked-about medicines of 2023 for weight loss. After creating buzz in the weight-loss segment, the medicine may also be useful in reducing the risk of heart stroke, and delaying the progression of kidney disease in diabetes patients, suggests new data, according to a Reuters report

More studies are being carried out to explore the opportunities to use weight-loss medicines in the treatment of other diseases.

Chronic kidney disease

Eli Lilly's tirzepatide, a GLP-1 therapy is sold as Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss.

Drugs used for glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) therapy are generally taken by injection, and they work by mimicking the action of a hormone called glucagon-like peptide to lower blood sugar levels and curb hunger, according to the Mayo Clinic. Eli Lilly's tirzepatide is being studied to evaluate its use in the treatment of chronic kidney disease in patients with obesity. The American pharmaceutical firm, Lilly, plans to enroll up to 140 participants.

Heart disease

It is also testing the weight-loss medicine on patients with heart failure and obesity. For the research, the company is planning to enroll about 700 people in the study, which is expected to be completed by July 2024, according to news agency Reuters.

At the Chinese University of Hong Kong, researchers are testing Novo's semaglutide along with mechanical removal of clots in patients with strokes caused by the blockage of large blood vessels to the brain compared with standard therapy. The mid-stage study aims to recruit about 140 patients.

Alcohol Addiction

A study by the University of Copenhagen's Psychiatric Centre Rigshospitalet is exploring the use of semaglutide in the reduction of alcohol intake in 108 patients diagnosed with alcohol use disorder and obesity, reported Reuters.

Neurological disorders

Semaglutide is being studied to find its impact on patients suffering from neurological disorders. At the Danish Headache Center, researchers are exploring the opportunity to use it for the treatment of new-onset Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, a condition associated with obesity where the pressure inside the head rises, along with a very low-calorie diet. The study aims to recruit about 50 patients and wrap up as early as 2025.

Alzheimer's disease

Danish multinational pharma, Novo Nordisk has begun a trial testing semaglutide in patients with early Alzheimer's disease. The study, which will enroll 1,840 patients, could reach primary completion as early as 2025.

Liver disease

Other than Alzheimer's, Novo is also testing semaglutide's efficiency in the treatment of patients with a type of fatty liver disease called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The study is expected to enroll about 1,200 patients and close as early as 2028.

Other than Novo, Lilly is also testing tirzepatide in a mid-stage study in nearly 200 NASH patients.

Parkinson's disease

Sanofi SA's GLP-1 drug lixisenatide, branded as Adlyxin is being tested on patients suffering from Parkinson's at University Hospital, Toulouse, France. The research includes around 156 patients with early Parkinson's disease.

Preliminary results showed the therapy might slow the progression of motor symptoms, with more data expected in early 2024.

Sleep apnea

In late-stage research of Lilly's tirzepatide, researchers are testing its efficacy in the management of obstructive sleep apnea and obesity. The study also includes people who use respiratory devices that help keep their airways open while they sleep as well as people who won't use such devices. The study is expected to enroll about 469 participants.

