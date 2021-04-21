Bharat Biotech has ramped up the manufacturing capacity of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to 700 million doses per annum

Amid concerns and cases of Covid-19 reinfection, Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella has said that the injectable vaccines only protect the lower lung not the upper lung so many people may still get the disease after vaccination but it won't be lethal and one gets protection against the seriousness of the disease, news agency PTI reported. Wearing a mask is a must even after vaccination.

Meanwhile, India became the fastest country to administer 13 crore COVID vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said today. India took only 95 days to administer 13 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The US took 101 days to administer 13 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while China took 109 days to cross the same number, it said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 13,01,19,310 with 29,90,197 vaccine doses being given in a span of 24 hours, according to data updated at 7 am.

As India experiences a new wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the government has opened vaccination for all above the age of 18 years from 1 May in the third phase of its inoculation drive. At present, people above 45 years are eligible for the shots.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated today, the single day rise in new coronavirus infections inched closer to 3 lakh, pushing India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,56,16,130, while the death toll increased to 1,82,553 with a record 2,023 daily fatalities.

A total of 2,95,041 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 21-lakh mark.