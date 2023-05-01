Cancer medicines causing heart diseases, says study1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 06:06 AM IST
A recent study led by UCL (University College London) experts has discovered the likely cause of several cancer therapies causing heart damage.
With modern technologies, the field of medical science has also advanced. Doctors and scientists have discovered new treatment methods to cure several deadly diseases, including cancer. Modern medications are so effective that they have increased survival rates.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×