Cancer patients who contract coronavirus are more vulnerable to a severe form of covid-19, according to a study examining clinical data from nine hospitals in Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

The study by Jianbo Tian and others was published in the medical journal The Lancet.

It compared test results and disease progression of 232 covid-19 patients who also had cancer with those of 519 covid-19 patients who did not suffer from cancer.

These patients were admitted in hospitals between 13 January and 18 March.

The group of patients who also had cancer was more vulnerable to covid-19 and was more likely than those without cancer to develop severe infection, the researchers found.

Of those enrolled in the study, 64% of the cancer patients had severe covid-19, compared to only 32% of the non-cancer patients. The cancer group also stayed in hospital longer and were more likely to have received ventilation treatment than non-cancer patients.

At the time of admission, those with cancer were more likely to have symptoms such as shortness of breath rather than other common covid-19 signs such as a sore throat.

Old age, high inflammation, and low immunity could act as risk factors among all covid-19 patients, but more among those with cancer.

These observations could be of use for early clinical detection of the severity of coronavirus infection in cancer patients, the researchers said. They recommended standard covid-19 treatment protocols for cancer patients. This would involve greater surveillance of cancer patients, ventilator-based treatment, monitoring of inflammation and immune response and postponement of chemotherapy.

