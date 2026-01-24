Cancer prevention starts at home: Senior oncologist says these 8 daily habits can lower your risk

One of the major causes of deaths among people all over the world is cancer and it can actually be countered by day-to-day life choices. As illustrated by health organizations, one-third to half of cancer cases are preventable through modification of key risk factors and evidence-based prevention.

The way we fuel our bodies with food, our activities, environments, and habits used consistently over the long term can add up to a powerful defense against cancer.

Some everyday steps, covered by research and medical advice, that you can start incorporating into your routine right now to stay vigilant and away from any Cancer risk as suggested by Dr. Pushpinder Gulia, Director - Surgical Oncology & Robotic Oncosurgery, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

The Power of Daily Choices: How Prevention Works Cancer starts when cells in the body begin to grow and divide out of control. Many causes for this process such as smoking, poor diet, excess body fat, and exposure to toxins are related to lifestyle and environment, not destiny.

By controlling these factors, you are depriving cancer cells of much of the “fuel” they need and strengthening your body's forces to repair damage. While there's no surefire way to prevent cancer, it's possible to dramatically reduce your risk and improve overall health.

1. Quit Tobacco the Single Most Impactful Action: Using tobacco in any form, whether it is cigarette, bidi, cigar, tobacco, or smokeless, is the most preventable cause of cancer. It causes cancers of the lung, throat, mouth, pancreas, bladder, and several other parts of the body. Not using it at all will prevent this cause of cancer entirely. Even second-hand smoke contains carcinogens which can be potentially damaging to the DNA molecules in humans, leading to cancer.

2. Eat a Healthy, Colored Diet Everyday: Diet makes a difference. A diet that is high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes helps ensure that you are getting antioxidants, fiber, and phytonutrients that can protect your cells from damage and boost your immune system. This is about making day-in and day-out healthy choices that help the body flourish and fight inflammation, an established factor in the development of cancer.

3. Move More: Exercise has been shown to lower the risk for various cancers, such as breast and colon cancers. And there is no need for vigorous exercise in a physical fitness center. Daily movement matters. Brisk walking, cycling, or even chores around the home. Sometimes, short intervals of exercise, such as the use of stairs instead of elevators, can add up significantly when it comes to overall levels of physical activity.

4. Have a Healthy Weight: A body condition termed to be either overweight or obese can increase one’s risk for a certain number of cancers – at least 13 cancer types. Excess body fat can cause an irregular level of insulin and estrogen to be produced, giving a favorable environment to develop cancer.

5. Limit Your Alcohol Intake: Drinking alcohol is known to increase the risk for many cancers, like breast cancer, liver cancer, cancers of the mouth, and colon cancers. The risk is higher depending on the quantity of alcohol that one consumes. Drinking alcoholic beverages in moderation is advocated for.

6. Protect Yourself from UV Rays: Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun is a major cause of skin cancers. Practice sun safety daily. Use sunscreen with adequate SPF. Environmental factors like air pollution and exposure to toxic chemicals also contribute to DNA damage.

7. Prioritize Sleep and Stress Management: Though they are not direct causes of cancer, poor sleep and stress can weaken the immune system or hormone levels that might be influenced in cancer. There is a lifestyle component in terms of people who get regular sleep or practice stress reduction meditation/mindfulness techniques, as well individuals who have exercise routines.

8. Screen Yourself: Early detection saves lives. In the case of cancer or diseases associated with it, routine screening procedures including mammogram, Pap smear and colonoscopy can detect pre-cancers or non-cancers before they turn into potentially fatal cancers.

And then prevention is also important, such as vaccines for viruses that cause cancer; we got some of them in events likeHPV. It’s not about the inevitable choices to follow but rather about the choices you make every day and how they might help lower your risk of cancer.