Cancer through Acne products? THIS chemical in your cream can be life-threatening, says report
Valisure report concludes that most of acne products contain benzoyl peroxide which has high levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer
The acne treatment market is expected to be worth more than $10 billion and will increase to over $15 billion by the end of this decade as millions of consumers use such products to improve their skin. However, a recent report by independent lab Valisure concludes that most of such products contain benzoyl peroxide which has high levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer.