The acne treatment market is expected to be worth more than $10 billion and will increase to over $15 billion by the end of this decade as millions of consumers use such products to improve their skin. However, a recent report by independent lab Valisure concludes that most of such products contain benzoyl peroxide which has high levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, the benzene limit in most benzoyl peroxide products may reach undesirable levels and even exceed the US Food and Drug Administration's concentration limit for benzene by more than 800 times.

How were the tests conducted? Valisure arrived at the findings after elaborate tests during which benzoyl peroxide acne products were stored at high temperatures. As per a CNN report, the researchers left the products in a car for 14 days with temperature as high as 150 degrees Fahrenheit. The findings conclude that under such level of heat, the products generated high levels of benzene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In one of the tests, the researchers even found benzene gas in the air around the product.

The lab results also mentioned that the tests revealed that the acne products containing salicyclic acid or adapalene does not have the issues like high concentration of benzene in them or even in the air around them.

Petition to the FDA Valisure has sent a petition to the US Food and Drug Administration submitting that out of 175 acne products it tested, benzoyl peroxide was found in 99 of them and native benzene was detected in 94 such products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The plea said that it “request recalls and a suspension of sales for products containing the active pharmaceutical ingredient benzoyl peroxide."

US FDA acknowledged the petition and said it is in the process of verifying the data provided in order to make a regulatory decision. “The agency acts on information provided from a variety of sources, such as that provided by Valisure, but such data must be verified as accurate and reproducible before it can be utilized to make regulatory decisions such as recommending product sale suspensions and recalls," the FDA statement said.

“The agency will continue to provide updates to the public regarding benzene in drug products, as appropriate. Drug manufacturers are required to ensure the safety and quality of their drugs," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!