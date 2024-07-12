Cancer treatment: Lifestyle changes prevent deaths, show 'dramatic' improvement; says US study
A new US research study has highlighted the major role of lifestyle changes in the prevention of cancer and other terminal illnesses
Amid the rising number of cancer cases across the world, a new study from the American Cancer Society has revealed that nearly half of deaths due to cancer in the US could be prevented with lifestyle changes. Nearly 40% of new cancer cases among adults and nearly half of deaths due to cancer could be attributed to preventable risk factors, said the research.