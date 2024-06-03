Cancer treatment: New research finds ‘less’ is more effective for patients, produce fewer side-effects
Research suggests that reducing cancer treatments may enhance patient comfort without compromising recovery. Studies are questioning the need for traditional approaches and exploring the benefits of less invasive procedures for improved outcomes.
There was a time when more was better for cancer patients, but not anymore. Doctors have reported that reducing cancer treatments can improve patient comfort without affecting their recovery. This approach is a shift from 30 years ago when cancer treatment focused on increasing the amount of care, the New York Post reported.