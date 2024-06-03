Research suggests that reducing cancer treatments may enhance patient comfort without compromising recovery. Studies are questioning the need for traditional approaches and exploring the benefits of less invasive procedures for improved outcomes.

There was a time when more was better for cancer patients, but not anymore. Doctors have reported that reducing cancer treatments can improve patient comfort without affecting their recovery. This approach is a shift from 30 years ago when cancer treatment focused on increasing the amount of care, the New York Post reported.

Also Read: Lung cancer was a death sentence. Now drugs are saving lives Researchers are now re-evaluating traditional cancer treatments, questioning the necessity of longstanding approaches. Dr. Tatjana Kolevska, medical director for the Kaiser Permanente National Cancer Excellence Program, emphasised the importance of this inquiry.

Studies are being conducted to check if less surgery, chemotherapy or radiation can help patients with ovarian and oesophagal cancers and Hodgkin lymphoma live longer and feel better.

Also Read: DCGI orders withdrawal of Olaparib for select cancer patients over safety concerns French researchers have discovered that, during surgery for advanced ovarian cancer, it is safe to leave healthy-looking lymph glands untouched. Their study looked at 379 patients, with half having their lymph nodes removed and the other half keeping them, added NY Post.

The research, funded by the National Institute of Cancer in France, found that the longevity of the patients had not been affected even after nine years. Patients had fewer complications after less extreme surgery. They did not require blood transfusions either.

Also Read: GSK whistleblower claims drugmaker cheated US government over Zantac cancer risk A German study found that 57% of the patients undergoing chemotherapy and surgery were still alive. However, 51% of those who had radiation along with chemo and surgery were alive.

For a type of blood cancer called advanced Hodgkin lymphoma, people with more intense treatment were found less likely to keep their disease in check.

Experts speak Dr. Kolevska, not involved in the new research that has sparked the discussion, believes it is a question "that should be asked over and over again".

Also Read: Italian doctors, who tended to Pope Francis, flew to London to perform abdominal surgery on Kate Middleton Dr. William G. Nelson from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine says that cancer treatment, with fewer short-term and long-term complications, is not only improving in effectiveness but also becoming easier to tolerate, the publication added. Dr. Nelson was not involved in the study either.

