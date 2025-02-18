A vaccine to fight cancers affecting women will be available in five to six months, and those in the age group of nine to 16 years will be eligible for inoculation, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the Union Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare and Ayush (Independent Charge) said that research on a vaccine is nearly complete and trials are underway.

Also Read | Apple Cider Vinegar now streaming on Netflix—Wellness scam that fooled the world

"The number of cancer patients has increased in the country, and the Central government has initiated steps to address this issue. Women above 30 will undergo screening at hospitals, and daycare cancer centres will be established for early detection of the disease," Jadhav said.

He said the government has also waived off customs duty for medicines used in cancer treatment.

The minister said, "The research on a vaccine for cancers that affect women is nearly complete, and trials are underway. It will be available in five to six months, and girls in the age group of nine to 16 years will be eligible for inoculation."

Asked about the cancers the vaccine will tackle, Jadhav said breast, oral and cervical cancers.

Also Read | World Cancer Day: 7 tips to lower cancer risk

Asked about transforming the existing healthcare centres into Ayush facilities, Jadhav said hospitals have Ayush departments, and people can avail of these facilities.